In a brief meeting Thursday evening, the Franklin Township board and staff heard about subdivision plans.
Township Engineer Gil Picarelli said some final details are being worked out between the developers of the Hartzell subdivision and the township’s planning commission.
To give Picarelli’s firm, KPI Engineering, plenty of time to review the finished product, the board tabled the subject until the October meeting.
Board Chairman JR Crushong said by the next meeting, Supervisor Christopher Santay should be back from his deployment to the Middle East and able to attend meetings in person instead of digitally via a computer tablet.
Santay commented that the temperature had reached 115 degrees that day where he is stationed. Crushong noted in Franklin Township it was a mere 84 degrees.
Township Road Foreman Curt MacBeth said the township’s old rubber-tired roller had been put up for auction and had been sold to a private individual in York for $2,500.
The supervisors discussed an ongoing issue with a resident having a serious issue with her septic system.
The owner has already been fined for her failing system, and claims she is doing her best to arrange financing to pay to have the issue resolved.
The board agreed to give her until around the middle of September to show that the work is under way or under contract.
