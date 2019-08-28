Fairfield Area School District Board members and administrators Monday debated the wisdom of singling out individuals for merit-based increases or promotions.
Board member Rhonda Myers again addressed reinstating one teacher’s aide to a full-time position. The hours for the aide’s position were reduced some years ago.
“I’m of a mind that we need to retain our really good employees,” Myers said in explaining her advocacy on behalf of one person.
Superintendent Michael Adamek, Elementary Principal Barbara Richwine and Business Manager Caroline Royer all cautioned against giving one employee preferential treatment.
Acknowledging the individual is an outstanding employee, Richwine said, “All of our aides go above and beyond and are very valuable. No one is higher than others in their ratings.”
Royer and Adamek told the board that upgrading all 13 teachers’ aide positions would cost $1,300-$1,560 per person, plus substantial additional costs as health benefits must be provided for full-time employees.
The district currently does not have a sophisticated employee evaluation process that would serve as the basis for granting graduated raises or promotions, Royer said.
“We don’t have in place all the tools that feed into such a process,” she said.
The administrators affirmed their confidence in the school’s current employees.
“This is a great problem to have. It’s fantastic we have excellent staff we want to retain. But I still think it’s fine to set one above the others. And having poor evaluative systems is a poor excuse,” board member Jennifer Holz said.
Although the board took no formal action on the matter, Adamek pledged to work on developing a more thorough employee evaluation process.
During the meeting, relocated to the Fairfield Borough Hall due to delays in clearing the school’s board room of construction materials, information on readiness for the start of classes Sept. 3 was provided.
Brian McDowell, high school principal, and Richwine said while teachers’ access to ready their classrooms has been delayed due to construction, they’re confident they’ll be ready to welcome students.
Building and Grounds Director Howie Kessel agreed, expressing appreciation for his workers’ dedication and commitment to get the campus in tip-top shape by opening day.
“Everybody has done a fantastic job, working sixty-hour weeks,” he said. “I’m proud of everyone who’s been there to help.”
Teachers will have classroom access this week, and in-service sessions will include training for responding to various crisis scenarios by the district’s contracted safety and security officer, Adamek said.
A greatly-expanded cafeteria menu awaits Fairfield school students this fall, according to Royer.
“We’ve really brainstormed and changed up the menu,” she said.
The cafeteria will move from a four- to six-week rotation, so lunch purchasers won’t see the same menu for longer time periods.
Athletic Director Crystal Heller said the fall athletic season will soon be in full swing. Football games have begun for the Fairfield Knights, with the first home game scheduled for this Friday at 7 p.m. against Bishop Carroll High School.
Heller also expressed thanks to the Gettysburg Area High School for allowing the Knights’ volleyball team use of its facilities while Fairfield’s gymnasium was off limits during construction.
“It’s really great of them to reach out and let us do that since our gyms are closed,” she said.
With the hiring of Samantha Goetz as the new elementary school reading specialist, Fairfield’s teaching staff is at full force, but special education director Dan Watkins said there are two remaining aide positions to fill in his program area.
In the meeting’s closing moments, appreciation was expressed by board members for recent donations in support of the football team and classroom instruction.
An anonymous donor gave $500 for meals after the team’s summer practice sessions.
“Our boys ate well,” Myers said.
Fairfield’s Liberty Worship Center contributed $400 each to the elementary and middle schools to purchase materials for teachers’ use in their classrooms.
The next board meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in the school’s board room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.