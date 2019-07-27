Adams County will lose $10.2 million in state transportation improvement plan (TIP) allocations due to monies shifting to the Pennsylvania Interstate System, planning officials announced at a recent meeting.
Members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) learned of the impact this funding change could have on the county during their meeting Thursday.
The TIP “proposes where projected transportation funding sources will be spent over the next four years in all of Adams County,” the plan states.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials are moving “an additional $50 million in each subsequent year” from the federal National Highway Performance Program “until the Interstate Program reaches $1 billion in total to all programs,” said Andrew Merkel, Adams County assistant planning director and comprehensive planning manager.
“The challenge is not every county has interstates,” Merkel said. “That is where PennDOT is working on how to split the funding to address the needs.”
In the past, funding was focused to rehabilitate and replace structurally deficient bridges, which was taken away from the interstate program, according to Sherri Clayton-Williams, the Adams County planning director.
“We are not sure yet what projects may be impacted or not. It will have an impact. We won’t be able to do as much as we have in the past,” Clayton-Williams said Friday.
Merkel said there will be less federal funding for U.S. Route 15, U.S. Route 30, and Pa. Route 94, in addition to fewer bridge projects.
“Large-scale projects not in final design or construction phases may need to be stopped due to insufficient funds for construction,” Merkel said.
Merkel indicated it will be challenging to fund bigger maintenance projects “entirely from our TIP allocation.”
“New capacity projects such as the Route 30 bypass are off the table indefinitely,” Merkel said.
Contributions from the private sector may be “needed to address transportation impacts of development,” according to Merkel.
Clayton-Williams said the planning office learned of this change in funding at an annual planning meeting on July 16.
For 2019-2022, the Adams County funding level for the TIP is listed as $45,949,250, according to Merkel. It will see an 18-percent decrease in 2021-2024 with a funding level of $35,758,000, Merkel added.
“I think this is going to be the new norm,” Clayton-Williams said.
“There are no new monies for this stuff. Until the federal government passes some transportation bill to assist, I don’t see this changing,” Clayton-Williams said.
