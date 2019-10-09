A Hanover man charged with dousing a car with gasoline and threatening to set it ablaze goes to trial this week.
Monday a jury was selected in the case of Anthony Vincent Popp Jr., 21, who faces felony charges of criminal attempt arson — danger of death or bodily injury; criminal attempt arson — inhabited building or structure; criminal attempt arson — endangering property, reckless endangerment of inhabited building; misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children, parent or guardian or other commits offense; and three counts of recklessly endangering another person; and summary harassment, subjecting another to physical contact, according to the Court of Common Pleas of Adams County docket.
