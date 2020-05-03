The Adams County Community Foundation has established the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund to direct charitable grants to area nonprofits struggling to meet the extraordinary needs of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund is an extension of the role the Community Foundation has played during the public health crisis as coordinator of a series of “community call-ins” which provide residents an opportunity to hear updates from leaders of major community institutions.
The Community Foundation welcomes contributions to the Fund, which has been seeded with $100,000 from the Community Foundation’s unrestricted endowment, and an additional $50,000 from the Forward Fund. Gifts may be made online at www.adamscountycf.org
