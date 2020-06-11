Among public officials who took part in Wednesday’s prayer event on Lincoln Square were, from left, beginning at center: state police Lt. Todd Witalec, holding hat; Gettysburg Borough Council member Chris Berger, plaid shirt; Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett, orange tie; Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny, white shirt; Gettysburg Mayor Ted Streeter, light pants, partly obscured.
From left, Gettysburg Borough Council member Patricia Lawson, left, takes a knee to protest police violence during an event Wednesday on Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square, as Pastor Michael Stanley of St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church and Trinity United Church of Christ Pastor Fred Young, moderator of the Gettysburg Ministerium, lead participants in prayer.
A local pastor invoked “the God of the ones whose hands are up and who can’t breathe” as some 25 police officers, public officials, and community members gathered Wednesday on Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square to pray for peace and unity.
“Help us make the choices that love requires,” prayed Fred Young, moderator of the Gettysburg Ministerium, which includes leaders of numerous area faith groups.
