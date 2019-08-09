Although there are no formal plans for a solar farm currently before the Straban supervisors, one resident decried such a land use at the board’s meeting Monday.
Susan Munoz, of Hunterstown-Hampton Road, said a neighbor told her a month ago about Community Energy contacting residents regarding construction of a solar facility.
Despite rarely attending supervisors’ meetings, Munoz said knew she had to do her homework and voice her concerns about solar panels.
“Solar panels will decrease property value,” claimed Munoz, showing the board a picture she said depicted sun glare from a solar facility at Elizabethtown College.
Also, with new technology the panels will rotate to follow the sun, making glare unavoidable, she claimed.
Munoz also questioned what would happen if the panels leak contaminates.
Not only do solar panels take away from the natural landscape, they negatively affect farmers because there is less land to support agriculture, according to Munoz.
What if every rural town in America sold out to solar facilities, Munoz questioned.
“We can’t eat solar panels,” she said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved purchasing a 1995 F150 truck from the New Oxford Municipal Authority for us by the township’s recreation park.
• Authorized applying for a Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Maintenance Grant for work on Keller Road. Straban previously applied for such a grant, but was not awarded one, according to Chairman Tony Sanders.
• Noted Heidlersburg Fire Company will hold a carnival Aug. 15, 16 and 17 from 5 to 10 p.m. daily. There will be food, games and musical entertainment by Amish Outlaws and Robbing Noll, according to former fire company officer Tom Eyler.
The supervisors’ workshop is set for Monday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. The township planning commission will meet Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.
