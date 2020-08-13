Vandessa Johnson, right, speaks during a citizens’ forum prior to Monday’s borough council meeting. About 20 attended the event across High Street from the borough hall. According to information posted on Facebook, Voices Unite in GAC (Gettysburg Adams County) hosted the event to “hear from Gettysburg residents of color on their recent experiences and the social climate change of our town since July 4.” People frequently claim racism doesn’t exist in Gettysburg, but “it actually does, and we face it almost every day,” Johnson charged.
Racism continues to exist in Gettysburg, the borough council heard during Monday’s regular meeting.
It is “crucial” for the council to “elevate” black voices and people of color, and “make this place inhospitable to hate,” lifelong local resident Kramer Hardman said during the meeting’s public comment portion.
