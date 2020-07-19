SILVER AWARD — Janiah Knouse recently collected items and assembled 100 comfort care bags for the WellSpan Adams Cancer Center. Pictured, from left, are: Michelle Shriner of Wellspan Cancer Center, Knouse, and Rosalind Flickinger of Wellspan Massage Therapy.
The Wellspan Adams Cancer Center, 40 V-Twin Dr., Gettysburg received 100 Comfort Care Bags for patients as a local Girl Scout earned her Silver Award.
Girl Scout Janiah Knouse, 13, of Gettysburg, led donation efforts to benefit the Cancer Center and obtain her Silver Award. Janiah dropped off 100 Comfort Care bags on Friday, July 3. Each bag contained a pen, puzzle book, pack of gum, ginger chews, blanket, hand lotion, warm fuzzy socks, tissues, Chapstick, warm hat and a face mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.