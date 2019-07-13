Adams County Commissioners accepted $55,000 in grants Wednesday for the proposed substance abuse and recovery center in Gettysburg.
Earlier this week, the Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) awarded $206,864 in grants, including $30,000 for the Mercy House apartments and $25,000 for the Mercy House Recovery Center.
Ralph Serpe, ACCF president and chief executive officer, spoke at the commissioners’ meeting Wednesday, sharing the foundation’s goal of giving back to Adams County residents.
“We want to thank you for the opportunity to support this important community project,” Serpe said. “Our hope is this grant will encourage others to support this initiative.”
Serpe said the grant will assist with the build out of the lower and upper floors.
Adams County Commissioner Vice Chairman Jim Martin thanked the foundation for its assistance “in so many beneficial areas.”
“You are investing for the betterment of those in Adams County,” Martin told Serpe.
Serpe noted how the organization is “a public community foundation, created by and for the people of Adams County.”
In May, the Adams County Bar Foundation awarded an $11,500 grant to the Mercy House and Recovery Center.
During the Adams County Bar Association’s Law Day celebration, the foundation gave out approximately $25,000 in grants to organizations within the county.
Harry Eastman, the Adams County Bar Foundation chairperson, announced $11,500 will go toward “the first substance abuse and recovery center” in the county.
The Gettysburg proposal includes office space on the first floor for the center and a recovery space to house seven males struggling with addiction, according to Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually.
Qually said the county has applied to other grants and is working on one more application this week.
“At this point, we are going to shift from raising the funds to getting out to bid and start organizing the project,” Qually said.
The program would be led by the Recovery Advocacy Service Empowerment (RASE) Project, a community nonprofit, Qually said.
The bar association grant will be used toward renovations costs at the 45 W. High St. property, which is county-owned, he said.
The Gettysburg Borough’s Historic Architectural Review Board recommended replacing the old windows, adding an elevator shaft, bringing in Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalk, an accessible ramp, and a path to the elevator, Qually said.
Qually anticipates the project will be over $1 million, he said Wednesday.
“Until we get bids, we don’t know,” Qually said. “Right now, the building market is picking up.”
Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said the Mercy House bid package will be on next week’s agenda for permission to advertise and the bid opening date as well.
In October, commissioners announced receipt of $650,000 from the HealthChoices Reinvestment Fund to revamp the property.
“We are trying to bridge the gap with grants,” Phiel previously said, in hopes of reducing the use of the county’s capital and reserve funding.
Along with the grant funding, Phiel said the county will collect rent from the RASE Project for using the county-owned building, which will offset “over time.”
The former Mercy House was part of Adams County’s space study because the vacant property was one of four church-owned parcels purchased by the county for $1.375 million years ago.
The sale of Mercy House, St. Francis Xavier Elementary School and Xavier House occurred prior to the current board of commissioners.
Through that study, the former Mercy House was determined “not ideal for office space,” Qually said.
County officials said they hope to have the Mercy House and Recovery House open in the first quarter of 2020.
