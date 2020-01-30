A tractor-trailer hauling logs tipped onto its side Wednesday, closing East Berlin Road (Pa. Route 234) between Miller and Round Hill roads for more than five hours.

The driver was treated for injuries and transported to York Hospital after the 8:57 a.m. crash about five miles west of East Berlin, state police said.

