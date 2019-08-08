Two different families stood before Biglerville Council Tuesday night to ask for some help in dealing with an unsightly, and possible unsafe, property in the area of Fourth and Third streets in one instance, and a problematic stormwater drain system near Fifth street.
Both properties could present serious health and safety issues, it was claimed.
Council members told the residents from the Fifth Street area that borough crews will inspect the area and determine what needs to be done.
The situation in the vicinity of Third and Fourth streets was not a new matter to council.
The family offering up complaints about that property was told by borough Solicitor Bernie Yanetti that the owner of the problem property has already been cited by a district judge.
The next step will be to have the owner before a Court of Common Pleas judge, an action that could present more serious consequences for the property owner, he said.
After a brief executive session to deal with a personnel matter:
• Council approved hiring the Chambersburg auditing firm of Rotz & Stonesifer to conduct the 2019 audit of the borough’s financial records for a fee of $9,700.
• Sewer Committee Chair Janet Gliem said there is nothing new regarding the progress in the 2019 sewer project, the ongoing re-rating of the sewer treatment plant rating upgrade, nor the ongoing request from Knouse Foods for connecting to the borough’s treatment system.
• Council members opted to combine efforts to obtain the last few citizen surveys to aid with obtaining a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to help defray the cost of sewage work in the borough. CDBG funds are federal but administered through the office of the county commissioners. CDBG funds this year will total about $300,000 for the entire county.
• Property/Highway Committee Chair Bobby Guise moved to accept a quote for snow plowing and removal from Pruitt Trucking for the 2019 winter season, starting Oct. 1 and ending May 31, 2020.
The next regular meeting of the council will be held at 7 p.m., Sept. 3, at the borough office, 33 Musselman Ave.
