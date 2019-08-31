It’s all Greek to Littlestown High School Marching Blue Band as they prepare for a Pantheon themed show this year.
The marching band and color guard will give the appearance of large Greek chorus as they “not just tell stories, but pay tribute to ancient Greek gods,” according to band Director Adam Bish.
The show will focus on music composed by Karl Jenkins, according to Bish. Jenkins is usually attributed to commercials from the 1990s but listening to his 1995 composition Palladio, the staff were able to envision ancient Grecian deities throughout the music, he said.
“Powerful cords for Zeus, the king of the gods; flowing, wavy notes for Poseidon,” Bish said.
Every year, the band staff sit down to find good music then revolve a theme around it, he said.
“The music comes before anything else,” Bish said.
The show will feature five songs paying tribute to the Greek gods Zeus, Poseidon, Apollo, Athena, and Ares, according to Bish. The band will perform three Jenkins songs as well as a song from Cirque du Soleil, and a song from James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar, he said.
The Avatar song will serve as an Athena and Ares battle sequence, according to Bish.
Costumes and props will take audiences back to a time of ancient Greece, promised Bish. The six color guard members will be garbed in marble colored tunics and green laurel crowns, he said.
Parents and volunteers are hard at work creating large columns to mimic the Pantheon pilasters, he said. Each god will have a symbol and color scheme displayed between the columns, Bish said.
The show will not feature any soloists, according to Bish.
The 39-member band, including color guard, has increased over the last five years he has been director, Bish said.
Some students have leadership roles as field commanders, giving them a sense of ownership of the show out while on the field, he said.
Just as the Pantheon stands out as a well-preserved testament to the gods of old, so too the Marching Blue Band will stand out as a showcase you “Odyssey” to believe.
“I’m really excited on how the show will turn out,” Bish said.
Putting the toga in Conestoga, the first competition of the year will be in Conestoga Valley toward the end of September, according to Bish.
Until then, the band will prove that Rome wasn’t built in a day by preforming at every football game, he said.
“We keep tweaking it until the very end,” Bish said.
