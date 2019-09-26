Taking part in Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony at Arendtsville Elementary School are, from left: Antonio Grimm, Allen Roberts, Principal Ann Wolfe, Isaiah Tyler, Thedore Nelson, and Stephanie Garcia, of Bendersville Elementary School; and Holden Little, Brianna Bennett, Principal Principal Sonia Buckley, Olivia Scarbrough, Ashlyn Huff, and Isaiah Yeckley, of Aredentsville Elementary School. The students are in fourth through sixth grades.
Taking part in Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony at Arendtsville Elementary School are, from left: Antonio Grimm, Allen Roberts, Principal Ann Wolfe, Isaiah Tyler, Thedore Nelson, and Stephanie Garcia, of Bendersville Elementary School; and Holden Little, Brianna Bennett, Principal Principal Sonia Buckley, Olivia Scarbrough, Ashlyn Huff, and Isaiah Yeckley, of Aredentsville Elementary School. The students are in fourth through sixth grades.
Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times
A rendering envisions Arendtsville Elementary School when the current expansion project is complete.
Submitted image
A rendering envisions Arendtsville Elementary School when the current expansion project is complete.
Submitted image
A rendering envisions Arendtsville Elementary School when the current expansion project is complete.
A rendering envisions Arendtsville Elementary School when the current expansion project is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.