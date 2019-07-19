A new Members 1st Federal Credit Union branch is under construction along York Road in Straban Township.
The new banking branch, set to replace the one inside the Giant grocery store, is due to open at the end of this year or early next year, according to Chief Marketing Officer Mike Wilson.
The financial institution, with locations in south central Pennsylvania, has been serving members since 1950.
The new branch will offer “full-services” such as a drive-up teller and drive-through ATM, as well as access to a variety of financial professionals, according to Wilson.
Because of the full range of services offered by Members 1st, a bigger branch is necessary, he said. Members 1st offers typical banking services, plus provides small business advice, home equity loans, investment services, mortgage services, and more, Wilson said.
“The Chambersburg Street branch will remain open,” he said.
Despite more people nowadays turning to online banking, Wilson said the bigger location will offer a “more comfortable environment.”
One thing that makes Members 1st stand out is its connection with their customers.
While basic transactions can be completed conveniently through online apps, Members 1st relies on conversations with members and professionals to “give advice on products to meet needs,” he said.
Members 1st offers services “not all credit banks offer,” such as confidential consultations, in which professionals can go over “multiple options and have in-dept, conversations with members,” said Wilson.
Members 1st’s efficiency lies in its networking and with its strong member relations, Wilson said.
“Associates get to know members, their families, where they work, how are the kids,” he said.
Because of their exceptional connections with members, Members 1st banks can build a foundation of trust, said Wilson, noting “It’s truly about relations.”
It is this personalized attention that connects with members and is why when it comes to the physical locations, “our branches are still very busy,” he said.
Living up to its name, the new location will not only continue to offer personal services for members, according to Wilson, but also continuously put them above all else.
“To us, it’s all about meaningful relationships and we get that through the right conversations,” he said.
Giant Foods has not announced what will fill the space in its store that Members 1st now utilizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.