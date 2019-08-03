Adams County drivers are aware by now of the construction at York Road in Straben Township.
The York Road resurfacing project has been temporarily on hold until the Rock Creek bridge replacement is completed.
Currently there are two projects at York Road, a bridge replacement and resurfacing project, according to PennDot spokesperson Mike Crochunuis.
The Rock Creek bridge replacement project is on schedule to finished in late August or early September, according to Crochunis. The milling and resurfacing of York Road will then resume.
The York Road milling and resurfacing is expected to be completed by the end of the year, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.