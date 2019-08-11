A Gettysburg teen accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a 5-year-old in Bonneauville was arrested about noon, Sunday in Virginia, according to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police.
Octavian Perez, 16, faces charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, indecent assault without consent of another, and two counts of strangulation, court records show.
State police are not currently issuing any details about Perez's arrest, according to the release. He had been missing since Aug. 4, according to police.
Perez is being charged as an adult due to the attempted homicide charge, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
