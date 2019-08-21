A dump truck tangled with a train at a rail crossing in Highland Township Tuesday afternoon.
There were no major injuries when the gravel-laden, Fairfield-based J&J Motoring Inc. truck struck the moving train at the Orrtanna Road crossing near Knouse Foods, officials said.
The call was dispatched about 12:51 p.m.
The driver of the dump truck, which was traveling south on Orrtanna Road, did not see the flashing railroad warning lights, and drove into the path of the oncoming train, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Dave Black.
“The front of the train hit and dragged the truck off the rails,” according to Andrew Aldrich, deputy for Fairfield Regional Emergency Management Agency, which is an inter-municipal entity comprised of Highland, Hamiltonban and Liberty townships and Fairfield and Carroll Valley boroughs to deal with emergency incidents.
Both the truck driver and the engineer self-extracted and, “were able to walk away from the scene,” Aldrich said.
Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services transported the truck driver and engineer to Meritus Health in Hagerstown, Md., and WellSpan York Hospital, respectively, according to Joe Mason, assistant chief of Cashtown Fire Company.
“There are no life-threatening injuries,” he said.
Of the several cars attached to the CSX Transportation engine, all were empty except for one, which was carrying household garbage, according to Aldrich.
Diesel fuel from the truck was found on the side of the train, “but it quit dripping pretty quickly, so I presume there was not a lot of fuel in the truck,” said Aldrich.
“It’s almost impossible to light diesel fuel, so it’s a low threat to people externally,” according to Adam Wine, emergency management agency coordinator.
A tow truck was slated to take the dump truck to be salvaged, according to Jim Hobbs, owner of Hobbs Trucking which leased the wrecked truck to J&J.
“The train doesn’t appear to have much damage,” said Aldrich.
Plans called for bringing in another train from Hanover to tow the damaged one, he said.
CXS was listed as still on the scene as of shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services live incident page.
Responding to the crash scene were Cashtown Community Fire Company, Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, local and county emergency management agencies, Adams County Hazardous Materials Division, Biglerville Hose and Truck, Pennsylvania State Police, and representatives from CSX Transportation.
