There were no injuries in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Chambersburg Road and High Street in Cashtown about 1 p.m. on Monday. The Ford Escape had heavy front-end damage after it struck a pickup truck that was turning from U.S. Route 30.

Three people, including a toddler, were involved a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cashtown.

A pickup truck was making a right-hand turn onto High Street off U.S. Route 30 (Chambersburg Road) when a Ford SUV struck it from behind, said state police. The SUV driver may have fallen asleep, police said.

Both drivers sustained cuts and bruises, said police.

Cashtown Assistant Fire Chief Joe Mason said both drivers and the toddler were evaluated at the scene but were not transported to a hospital.

The toddler, a passenger in the SUV, was in a child safety sear and “was OK,” said police.

Emergency personnel from Fairfield, Biglerville, Adams Regional and Cashtown responded to the crash.

