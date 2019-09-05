An Oxford Township man was arrested following a physical domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West late Friday night, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP).
The person who contacted 9-1-1 emergency dispatch about 11:48 p.m. said Joshua Lynn Smith, 22, and a relative “were engaged in a physical fight in the kitchen,” according to an EARP Facebook post, which described the caller as “hysterical on the phone.”
When police arrived, Smith and the victim had been separated, and Smith was located “seated on the rear steps of the residence with blood covering his left hand with superficial lacerations to his knuckles,” EARP wrote in its post.
“Smith smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be visibly under the influence and had slurred speech,” according to the EARP post.
Police alleged Smith confirmed he and a relative “got in a physical fight.”
EARP Patrolman Logan Hess spoke to the complainant who stated Smith “got into an argument outside and engaged in a scuffle before coming into the house,” according to the post.
The complainant told police Smith went “inside the house and began punching holes in an interior door, throwing and breaking glass items in the kitchen,” and became irate and was yelling, according to the post.
Smith is alleged to have then shoved the complainant to the ground where the “two men rolled around, and Smith was on top of the complainant and put his hands around his neck and began choking him,” according to EARP’s post.
The victim, who had swelling above his right eyebrow and several abrasions to his right temple, was transported to the hospital for a forensic examination and photographs, EARP indicated in its post.
Smith was arrested by Patrolman Hess without further incident and transported to Adams County Prison for processing, according to the post.
Smith was released on $5,000 unsecured bail with a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 11 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat.
Smith is charged with felony strangulation, applying pressure to throat or neck; misdemeanor simple assault; and summary harassment, subject other to physical contact, according to a magisterial docket.
