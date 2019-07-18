An Aspers woman accused of stabbing her mother in December is headed to trial in August.
The case of Jessica Jo Silks, 47, who appeared in Adams County Court Tuesday, is slated for trial during the Aug. 5 term.
“This will be a trial,” said Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice, who represented Silks in court Tuesday.
Rice indicated she and her client are “ready to go” to trial in early next month.
Silks faces charges of criminal attempt of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, simple assault, and harassment, stemming from an alleged physical dispute on Dec. 16, court records indicated.
Adams County First Assistant District Attorney Roy Keefer previously said it will be a one-day trial.
Authorities accused Silks of grabbing a knife from the kitchen and using it to stab her mother in the neck after seeing text messages her boyfriend sent to her mother on a cellphone.
Charging documents did not disclose any details on what was in the messages.
On Dec. 16, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to 204 West Imperial Drive, Aspers, in Menallen Township, at 11:43 a.m. “for a reported stabbing,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police found Silks’ mother, identified as a 68-year-old “with a visible wound to her neck,” according to information provided in the affidavit. The woman was transported to York Hospital by ambulance for treatment, police said.
Silks was also discovered at the scene, alleged to have “blood on her hands and pants,” and seated on the front porch before police took her “into an investigatory detention,” according to the affidavit.
Police allege Silks confessed to the stabbing, losing control of the knife during the physical altercation and “was bitten and cut” by her mother as a result, the affidavit read.
“I hurt her,” Silks supposedly said to police, according to the affidavit.
When police asked how her mother was injured, Silks said, “I think I’m already in enough trouble,” the affidavit read.
A physical dispute is alleged to have started in the hallway of the home near the garage, and the knife was in the basement, according to the affidavit.
Charging documents indicated police saw blood stains near the garage and located the knife when checking the residence to make sure no one else was inside.
After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the home, finding “a puddle of blood between the couch and coffee table” and the “knife with blood on it” on the top step of the stairs heading to the basement, the affidavit read.
At 3:25 p.m., one of the troopers staying at the hospital with the defendant’s mother shared information from the victim during a phone call, the affidavit indicated.
The woman claimed Silks saw the text message when using her phone to send the boyfriend a message, according to the affidavit.
Silks’ mother supposedly never told Silks of the exchange, police alleged in the documents.
Silks was accused of becoming angry, resulting in the physical altercation, the woman claimed according the affidavit. Her mother was unable to leave the residence due to Silks not allowing her to do so, it was alleged in the affidavit.
The defendant’s mother “sustained a stab wound to the left side of her neck that punctured her trachea along with several defensive wounds on her hands,” the affidavit indicated. There were also “wounds” on the woman’s “left index finger and her right thumb” requiring stitches, according to the affidavit.
Court records show Silks remains in Adams County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.