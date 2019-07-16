The fall riding session at Shining Stars Therapeutic Learning Center Gettysburg is being planned. Volunteers are needed for the afternoon and evening classes Sept. 11 to Nov. 15.
Volunteer training is being held Aug. 14 or 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the TLC arena, 3185 York Road, Gettysburg. Volunteers must be 14 or older and only need to attend one training a year. Just show up, no registration needed to attend training.
