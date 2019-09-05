A Straban couple made a repeat appearance before township supervisors Tuesday, reiterating their complaints about solar facilities locating with the municipality.
Susan Munoz and her husband, Martin, of 1020 Huntertown Hampton Road, lobbied for a moratorium on solar facilities within Straban. They also addressed the same issue at last month’s board meeting, where no action was taken on the matter.
Solar panels are intended for rooftops, not to overtake farmland, Susan said.
The solar companies jeopardize the future members of FFA, who might not have any farmland by the time they graduate, she said.
Martin claimed his experience with the United States Army Corp of Engineers gives him a broader perspective of solar facilities. Populated cities trying to keep up with electricity demands are “bursting at the seams with illegal aliens,” according to Martin.
“First, they want land for electricity, then they will want land for houses. I believe this initiative supports illegal immigration,” Martin said.
The solar companies will outsource jobs from Philadelphia and none of the produced energy will benefit Straban Township, said Martin.
Fred Kammerer, vice chairman, disagreed on the energy distribution. Any power generated by facilities, whether solar or the nearby electric RRI Energy, is “power that goes on the grid,” he said.
The power might be used in Adams County but sold “off the grid” to Philadelphia, according to Kammerer. “It’s all mixed up once it’s in the grid, everybody’s interconnected,” he said.
When the zoning laws were altered in 2010, perhaps previous township and county officials had a conflict of interest and aimed to benefit from solar facilities, Martin suggested.
The board disagreed.
“We are required to comply with the ordinances put in front of us. Board members are elected officials,” Sharon Hamm, supervisor said.
“I do this job as a gratifying thing for my community. I have nothing to gain by it,” said Tony Sanders, chairman.
“The board does not have the legal ability to impose a moratorium. If you have a use that’s permitted by right, the township has to allow it where it would be most reasonably suited,” Township Solicitor Sam Wiser declared.
In 2010, the zoning amendment included solar facilities, according to Wiser.
“Before the solar facilities were ever added as a permitted use, it went through the lengthy transparency process, nothing was slid in last minute,” he said.
The process was advertised every step of the way and was open to public comment, Wiser said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of times citizens don’t take advantage of that process the way that they should,” admonished Wiser.
Martin said township residents are still all neighbors, regardless of their stances.
“The hallmark of a civil society is civil discourse,” Wiser said.
In other business it was noted:
• James Dunlop was appointed to the recreation committee. “We appreciate his service,” Hamm said.
• A dump truck will be purchased through Co-Stars.
