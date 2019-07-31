The 97th annual South Mountain Fair opened Tuesday with the FFA and 4-H swine competition.
FFA and 4-H youth got their 50- to 75-pound piglets in April and grew them to more than 200 pounds in time for the competition, said Larry Feeser, 4-H swine and goat leader. The 4-H youth, ages 8-18, learned the responsibilities associated with animal ownership as well as budgeting and finding potential buyers, he said.
The hogs will be put up for sale at the fair’s end on Saturday, Aug. 3.
From the start the youth understand the purpose of the feeder pigs, said Feeser. Some of the 4-H’ers will use the prize money to raise more hogs, he said.
“What goes around, come around,” Feeser said.
Judged by Bruce Berry, the hogs were guided around the arena by the youthful handlers. The hogs were shown in two categories, fitting and showmanship, based upon the handler’s age.
Factors in the judging included behavior, cleanliness and presentation, and weight class. Berry offered encouragement and shook hands with the winner of each category.
Jackson Hilbert won first in fitting and showmanship in the beginner class. His grandmother Mary Jane Hilbert, a 4-H leader for 35 years, said Jackson has worked with many types of animals in 4-H and always looks forward to the next animal to be in his care.
The 4-H youth learn valuable lessons such as social skills and the club is not exclusive to those with farmland, according to Hilbert.
“You can be in the swine club and not have an animal,” she said.
Jocelyn Megee has been in FFA for four years and this is her second year competing. She won this year’s intermediate showmanship category.
Raising her hog since April, she said this year was more difficult because of the rain and the flooding. Knowing the inevitable fate of the hog, she said, “I have fun while it lasts,” and can’t wait to do it again.
