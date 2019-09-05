The Adams County Commissioners proclaimed Sunday, Sept. 15, as Adams County Heritage Festival Day 2019. The Heritage Festival will be held from noon to 4 p. m. at the Gettysburg Area Rec Park.
The county will continue to pursue the goal of harmony “where all races are regarded as equal and upon which is constructed an economically and racially just United States that has compassion for the world and all of its inhabitants,” the proclamation declared.
William Collinge, chair of the festival organizing committee, said this marks the 28th year for the event.
“We’re the county’s only multicultural festival,” he said.
There will be a “special display of artifacts from countries around the world, from Albania to Zambia,” said Collinge.
In addition to music, dancing, and arts and crafts, Collinge said there will also be a variety of food vendors, including Filipino, Mexican, Columbian, and Jewish, among other nationalities.
Music performers will include bagpiper Rodney Yeaple, the Celtic Duo Rovin’ Boghoppers, Indian dancers from the Shree Academy of Dance, Afro-Columbian singers Rebolu, and Zydeco and Roots music by Klinger McFry.
The festival will include activities for all ages.
The board also approved four motions from Sarah Finkey, Children and Youth Services administrator. The motions included hiring of interns, technical support, and the appointment of Laura M. Rowland and Christina M Fatzinger, M.S., to the Adams County Children and Youth Advisory Board.
The commissioners also noted the passing of long-time Bonneauville Borough Tax Collector Philip E. Little on Aug. 27.
