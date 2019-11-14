Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man they say escaped from Adams County Prison.
James Shealer, 37, escaped at about 7 a.m., Thursday, according to police. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. He was serving time for driving under the influence, according to police.
If anybody sees Shealer they should call 911 immediately. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg at 717-334-8111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.