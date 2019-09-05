A statue of Thaddeus Stevens is coming to Gettysburg, according to the president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society.
Where it will be placed has yet to be determined, Russ Hetrick said Tuesday.
The Thaddeus Stevens Society has contracted with Alex Paul Loza of Chattanooga, Tenn. to sculpt a statue of abolitionist Thaddeus Stevens, Hetrick said.
“This is a giant step in honoring a man who did so much for Gettysburg, the state of Pennsylvania and the nation,” Hetrick said. “The statue will be a magnificent work capturing the spirit of the Great Commoner.”
The $55,000, 6-foot bronze statue is expected to be completed in late 2021 or early 2022. It will be dedicated in April 2022, the 230th birthday of Stevens, Hetrick said. When completed, the sculpture will be only the second Stevens statue in existence, according to Hetrick. The first statue is at the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster. The Stevens Society is currently investigating various locations for the Gettysburg statue.
Stevens, who lived from 1792 to 1868, was a powerful congressman during and after the Civil War and was instrumental in freeing the slaves and then trying to protect them after the war. He is also the father of the 14th Amendment, which states anyone who was born in the United States is a citizen of the country and the state in which they reside.
Living in Gettysburg from 1816 to 1842, Stevens helped establish Gettysburg College and served on its board for 34 years. He is also known as the Savior of Public Education in Pennsylvania for an 1835 speech in the state legislature that turned back a repeal effort of the one-year old state education system. He is buried in Lancaster, where he lived from 1842 to 1868.
“My goal with the monument is to highlight Stevens’s determination and never-ending stance to fight for the less fortunate,” said sculptor Loza. “To visually and emotionally communicate this message I decided to place his body weight on his club foot and walking stick while his right foot is set to take another step forward. His left hand clings to his cane to reinforce his drive to always move onward, while the other hand is very close to his heart protecting and holding his legacy, the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments.”
Loza, 41, is a native of Lima, Peru, and has lived in Tennessee since August 2010. A graduate of the American Academy of Art in Chicago, he has 20 years of experience in using clay and paint to immortalize people and their stories. He was selected as the sculptor after a nation-wide search that involved 20 submissions, Hetrick.
Loza’s best known works are Chattanooga’s first Latino public mural called “Dreaming Forward/Soñando,” and the first life-size bust of Dr. Emma Rochelle Wheeler, Chattanooga’s first African-American physician.
The Thaddeus Stevens Society, a 20-year-old nonprofit group dedicated to promoting Steven’s legacy of equality and education, began fundraising for the statue in November 2015. A large contributor to the effort is Michael Charney, a retired educator and teachers union vice president in Ohio.
“I am happy to make a major donation to fund the statue of Thaddeus Stevens so that we can continue to seize the narrative of historical memory from those who would diminish the power of Thaddeus Stevens and other elected officials committed to racial equality,” Charney said.
