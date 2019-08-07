Police captured a Dillsburg man accused of choking a woman after a pursuit late last month.
Scott Gramm, 46, was arrested in a trailer park by a wooded area about 5 p.m July 27, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office on July 30.
Latimore Township Police Chief Michael Weigand and Reading Township Police Officer Greg Morehead were dispatched to a home on Plank Road in Latimore Township about 4 p.m. for a domestic dispute, according to the affidavit.
During a verbal dispute in the bedroom, Gramm “went ballistic and then got physical,” according to the affidavit. Gramm told the victim he was going to kill her while choking her, and the victim began to yell, according to the criminal complaint and affidavit.
Thinking the victim was having an asthma attack, another woman at the location called 9-1-1, and handed the phone to the victim, read the affidavit. Gramm then fled by way of the front door, according to the affidavit.
A York Springs ambulance transported the victim, who had “red marks on her neck area” and “swelling on her face” to Gettysburg Hospital, according to the affidavit. The victim said she saw “blue stars” at one point, information in the affidavit indicated.
A witness at a Sunoco Station on Ridge Pike told police a person matching Gramm’s description got into a blue Toyota Rav-4 which headed north on U.S Route 15 toward Franklin Township, York County, the affidavit read.
Following getting the witness statements, the Adams County police headed to a Glenwood Road, York County, mobile home park, where York County police officers were already searching the area for Gramm in the vicinity of his mother’s residence, according to the affidavit. The Adams officers were in the area of Range End and Glenwood roads, according to the affidavit. Gramm came from behind a trailer, police alleged in the affidavit.
Weigand’s mulitple commands to “get down on the ground” were ignored by Gramm, according to police information provided in the affidavit of probable cause.
“Scott Gramm turned around in an attempt to flee,” the affidavit read.
Weigand then shot Taser probes at Gramm’s back and he went down on the ground, the affidavit read.
The Taser probes were removed on scene, and Gramm was handcuffed, the affidavit indicated.
Gramm received multiple scrapes and cuts while running through a wooded area, causing police to call an ambulance, after which Gramm was secured in a York police car and taken to York County Prison, arrested on active warrants from York and Cumberland counties, read the affidavit of probable cause.
Meanwhile, Weigand continued his investigation of the Adams incident and filed charges approved by the district attorney’s office, according to the affidavit.
Gramm was charged with felony strangulation; felony flight to avoid apprehension; misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment/language; and summary harassment/physical contact, according to a magisterial docket.
Gramm was held in Adams County Prison, unable to post $50,000 monetary bail, according to a magisterial docket.
A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Tony Little is set for Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.
