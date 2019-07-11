The Straban Township Zoning Hearing Board Tuesday approved an application from Swift Run Foursquare Church and the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel to add a new parking area at the 225 New Chester Road church.
The request concerned an adjacent lot the church purchased in 1999.
The church is in a Rural Residential District (R-R). A certificate of non-conformity was approved in 1988 for the original lot. The church asked for a variance and a special exception to extend the nonconforming use onto the adjacent property.
The church plans to build a 200-by-181-foot porous parking area on the adjacent lot.
“The two lots would come together and the church would be allowed to expand its current parking area onto the adjacent lot,” said Peter Martin of PJ Martin Engineering, representing the church.
Putting the parking on the adjacent lot would “create the least amount of disturbance,” he said.
Pastor Kriel from the church said he hoped the church would be a “long-lasting” positive element in the community.
“We only have about 34 parking spaces,” he said. “Our growth is limited by the parking lot.”
Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer David Clapsaddle said the construction will be reviewed by the township before work begins.
Marcella Kammerer, zoning committee chair, said “the purpose is consistent with the zoning,” and the applicants confirmed the proposal met all township regulations.
The board also approved an application for a special event permit submitted by Gateway Gettysburg/Wyndham Gettysburg and the Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival in relation to the 2019 Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival to be held on Sept. 7 and 8.
The property, located at 95 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg, is zoned and located within an Economic Development – Commercial District (EC-1). The applicants requested a special event permit to hold the festival.
Carrie Stuart, Chamber of Gettysburg and Adams County president, said the festival, currently sponsored by the chamber, has been held at the Wyndham site for 11 years.
Stuart said the event had provided over $64,000 to the township over that time in payments from fees and admission taxes.
Martin, chamber board chair, explained how the festival was organized, including actions to facilitate transit, parking, safety, and security.
