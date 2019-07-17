Gettysburg students could soon attend their district’s sporting events for free, depending on a school board vote next month.
The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board tabled a motion Monday for the athletic admission fee schedule for the 2019-2020 school year.
School board member Kenneth Hassinger, who prompted the discussion, said the topic could be readdressed at the Aug. 5 meeting after GASD Business Manager Brad Hunt looks at how much is brought in from student fees.
Students from first through 12th grades pay $3 for high school events, including football, volleyball, soccer, basketball and wrestling, according to the fee schedule. Adults are charged $5 for those same events at the high school level,.
At the middle school, adults pay $3 and students pay $1 for basketball, wrestling and volleyball, according to the fee schedule.
Hassinger questioned “the rationale” in charging students to attend sporting events. At $3 and $1 per student, Hassinger said he did not believe the district has been “making a fortune off of this.”
Hassinger also asked if the admission fees are preventing students who participate in the free and reduced meal program at the district from attending sporting events.
“We have seen reports of the demographics changing,” Hassinger said, calling the fees “counterproductive of what we do.”
Hassinger said he is “confident” the school board could find “alternative ways” to bringing in those funds, other than charging students.
Casey Thurston, the GASD athletic director, said she left the fees the same, which has been done for years. Thurston was not opposed to having students attend events for free, she said.
School board Vice President Carrie Soliday asked if Hassinger wanted to see research on what money comes in for those student fees and examine potential changes for next year.
Hunt said it is possible for the district to separate the amounts that come in from students and adults.
Thurston noted the numbers for student fees do not only reflect Gettysburg students, since students from other districts may attend those events.
Hassinger said he wanted to make sure all students have the same opportunity to go to sporting events. It could lead to a student finding an interest in a sport they did not know they would have, according to Hassinger.
The fee schedule shows senior citizens who are 60 years old and above and a resident of the district can receive free admission to all sporting events “with a gold card.”
Gettysburg school board members, administrators, faculty, staff, “and their immediate household family (children ages K-12 and spouse)” may receive “complimentary admission into regular season home events,” according to the schedule document.
“GASD employees should have their school-issued ID with them for complimentary admission,” the document indicated.
The tabled motion also contained 2019-2020 sports season pass fees.
The sports season passes for GASD families attending home events were listed at: $45 for one adult; $25 for one student; $80 for two adults; $80 for one adult and two or more students; and $120 for two adults and two or more students.
Hassinger said the hope is to reopen the discussion at the next board meeting on Aug. 5, so there is enough time for athletics to get the information on its website. Thurston noted the first sporting event is Aug. 23.
