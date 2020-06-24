A winning $1-million scratch-off ticket was sold in Adams County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced last week. Kennie’s Market, 3463 Biglerville Road, Biglerville, earned a $5,000 bonus by selling the ticket, according to the lottery’s website.
Magnificent Millions is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, according to the website.
