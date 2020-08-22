Fairfield Area School District Superintendent Michael Adamek is recommending the district go all-virtual for the first nine weeks of the school year.
The board will discuss Adamek’s proposal during Monday’s school board meeting. The first day of school is scheduled for Sept. 8.
In a letter to district families and staff, Adamik said ongoing updates in student rosters and teacher assignments and an increasing number of staff who are unable or not planning to return to work, in addition to the limited availability of substitutes, led to his recommendation.
“I fully recognize the impacts of this polarizing topic and no longer believe that the guidelines and mandates are practicable for our district students,” Adamek wrote.
Adamek also cited a rising risk of exposure to COVID-19 and ever-changing guidelines by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Aug. 10 recommendation stating Fairfield should transition to a blending learning model or full-remote model as factors in his recommendation.
The Fairfield Area School Board voted at its July 29 meeting to open schools two days per week for all grade levels. An all-virtual option was also made available for families who are not comfortable with an in-person model.
Monday’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Zoom limits 100 people to attend via its platform so the meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Those who are able to attend via Zoom will have the opportunity to comment on Adamek’s proposal live, Adamik wrote in his letter. Those who are not able to join via Zoom can email their comments to questions@fairfield.k12.pa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.