An Aspers man died Thursday after an 11 a.m. head-on crash on Shrivers Corner Road (Pa. Route 394) about four miles northeast of Gettysburg.
Kenneth Johnson, 75, was pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital at 12:19 p.m., according to a state police news release.
He was westbound near Good Intent Road when he left his lane and crossed into eastbound path of Gettysburg resident Barry Barbour, 77, police said.
Barbour went to the hospital in York with what police said appeared to be “serious” injuries. STAT MedEvac and Penn State Life Lion helicopters transported the patients from the scene approximately about one mile northeast of U.S. Route 15.
The front left of the 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by Johnson struck the front left of the 2016 Ford Transit van driven by Barbour, resulting in disabling damage to both, police said. The Transit’s passenger side door struck a utility pole, police said.
The Transit was towed from the scene by Jacoby Transportation, police said. Jacoby serves local schools, but there were no passengers in either vehicle, according to police.
A witness was driving behind Barbour, police said.
Gettysburg and Biglerville firefighters were on the scene along with Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services. Fire police closed the road for about two hours.
