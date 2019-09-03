A Hamiltonban landowner was recently told his business may need zoning board approval even though part of the business started before the township adopted zoning.
The issue became the lead topic at the township planning commission’s monthly meeting.
“I’ve been having events there since 1989,” said Chad Farace, of 103 Lost Limb Lane, adding that in 1991 he had begun holding black powder events and squirrel hunts, and most recently started hosting weddings.
He also acknowledged he had built structures on the property, without permits, after the township’s Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO) was adopted. The property currently is zoned for Woodland Conservation.
The zoning and SALDO ordinances were adopted in 1993. Township Code Enforcement Officer Wilbur Slothour, of Land and Sea Services LLC, said the situation came to his attention about two months ago.
“Under woodland conservation, he’s not really permitted to do what he’s been doing,” Slothour said. “So the effort was to start the process to establish whether he was an existing (use) under the ordinance.”
He said he had asked Farace to collect any evidence or documents that would prove he had operated the business he described.
“Under those circumstances, he would be a non-conforming use,” Slothour said.
Township Engineer Freed Heerbrandt noted since some of Farace’s development had occurred after the applicable ordinances took effect, Farace “may be required to get approval in arrears for what he has done.”
In another case, the commission considered a subdivision at 70 Lightning Lane, in which the owners want to combine two lots into one, and had attempted to do so by filing a deed in the Adams County courthouse describing the new lot, but without going through the township approval process. Creating one lot from two would preclude creation of a second septic system and driveway on property where the owners apparently intend to have only one residence.
But Heerbrandt said while the deed was legal, avoiding township protocols and ordinances was not.
“It’s not the first time it’s happened,” Heerbrandt noted.
“The area of the (resulting single) lot changed,” he said.
“What they’re looking for from the board is a recommendation whether this type of subdivision should be required to submit a plot and go through the same approval process as any other subdivision,” Heerbrandt said.
“I’m not in favor of stuff like this being pushed through when everybody else has to go through hoops,” supervisor Chairman Ed Deardorff said.
Deardorff was present to represent the supervisors, in the absence of Supervisor Robert Gordon, who normally fills that role but was unavailable.
After some discussion, the planning commission decided to allow the two cases to continue without recommending specific decisions to the township supervisors.
“Let Wilbur do his job and let him bring to supervisors,” commission Chairman Russell Ryan said. “That is why we have a zoning officer.”
In other business, applications regarding Iron Springs Plaza, a subdivision at 1661 Cold Springs Road, and a subdivision at 1021 Jacks Mountain Road remained tabled pending extensions sought by the applicants.
Commission members will review the latest printed draft of a proposed new zoning ordinance and be prepared to discuss it at the September meeting, said Ryan. Current plans could schedule a public hearing as early as October, he said.
The next meeting of the planning commission is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 24, at the Hamiltonban Township meeting room, 23 Carrolls Tract Road.
