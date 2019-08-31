Brayden Long, QB, New Oxford: Long went 15-for-19 for 326 yards and 5 TDs in a 38-7 win over Bermudian Springs

Zach Ressler, QB, Littlestown: Ressler went 10-for-13 for 198 yards and 3 TDs in a 28-6 win over Boiling Springs

Charles Warren, RB, Gettysburg: Warren rushed for 130 yards and a TD on 10 carries in a 28-9 win over South Western

Abdul Janneh, WR, New Oxford: Janneh caught 5 passes for 112 yards and 2 TDs in a 38-7 win over Bermudian Springs

Dustyn Barker, WR, Littlestown: Barker caught 5 passes for 119 yards and 2 TDs in a 28-6 win over Boiling Springs

