A Gettysburg man is accused of possessing child pornography, according to state police
Michael Gillmore Jr., 38, was charged with felony charge of dissemination of child sex acts, a felony charge of child pornography possession, and a felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility, stemming from an investigation beginning in March, according to the magisterial docket.
An online investigation by Detective Eric Beyer of the Adams County District Attorney’s Office was conducted March 26 into the BitTorrent network, a system for offenders sharing child pornography, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Magisterial District Judge Daniel Bowman’s office Aug. 20.
The file contained a 55-minute video sourced from a Russian website depicting nude children in various activities, the affidavit stated.
Using information from the American Registry for Internet Numbers, the IP address was found to be registered to Comcast Cable Communications, LLC on March 27, according to the affidavit.
An administrative subpoena was issued to Comcast April 10 to provide subscriber information regarding the IP address, according to the affidavit. The subscriber’s address was listed at the 100 block of Heritage Drive in Gettysburg, the affidavit read.
Police seized electronic devices July 25 during a search of the property, according to the affidavit.
Gillmore was interviewed and confessed to viewing child pornography on his Apple Mac All in One Computer, according to the affidavit.
A report conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Computer Forensics Unit indicated 97 images and four videos of child pornography were on the computer, according to the affidavit.
Further forensic investigation determined, “The 97 images were only a small sampling of the images within the hard drive,” police alleged in the affidavit.
An unsecured monetary bail was set Aug. 21 at $15,000, according to the magisterial docket.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 11 at 8:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Bowman.
