An electrical malfunction in an attic window fan sparked a residential fire Wednesday in Reading Township, Northeast Adams Fire and Emergency Services Chief Lee Byers said.
The 9:57 p.m. blaze “scorched” wall and roof areas totaling about 10-by-12-feet at 1630 Stoney Point Road, Byers said. Before leaving the structure, the homeowner used a dry chemical extinguisher, which significantly reduced the fire’s effects, he said.
