Fire damaged a barn in the 300 block of Sells Station Road in Union Township about 2:20 a.m. Thursday.
An employee of the nearby Stonesifer and Sons Sanitation first noticed the fire while going to work, calling it in, according to Littlestown’s Alpha Fire Company Chief Scott Small.
The fire demolished half the barn, while the other half is salvageable, Small said. The barn was empty so no equipment was damaged, he said. No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, said Small.
The current heat wave was a hindrance to combating the fire, said Small, noting even the early morning hour of the fire didn’t alleviate the ambient temperature of the day and the difficulties it posed for the firefighters.
“Even though it was 2 a.m. The heat and humidity were a problem,” he said.
Firefighters faced extreme heat, battling hot spots until after 5 a.m., he said.
The fire marshal deemed the fire accidental due to electrical malfunction, said Small.
Dispatched to the fire scene, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services, were Adams County Fire Marshall’s office, Alpha Fire Company #1, Barlow Volunteer Fire Company, Hanover Area Fire and Rescue, Harney Volunteer Fire Company, Irishtown Fire Company, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, United Hook and Ladder Co. 33 — Bonneauville station, United Hook and Ladder Co. 33 — New Oxford station, utilities companies and WellSpan Emergency Medical Services advanced life support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.