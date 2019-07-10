The computer aided dispatch (CAD) system for Adams County emergency response personnel experienced server issues and shut down for about two hours on Monday evening.
The system shut down as the result of a “minor server issue,” Director of the Department of Emergency Services Warren Bladen said. As IT staff worked to resolve the shutdown “immediately” after it happened, the emergency services department maintained “business as usual,” Bladen said.
“Every 9-1-1 system has issues with their CAD system occasionally,” Bladen said. “Any time you deal with technology you run the risk of that piece of equipment failing.”
Bladen said he believes the system has had problems only one other time within the past year. Problems do not occur “frequently or regularly,” he said.
While the system was down, records were maintained with pen and paper, Bladen said.
“At no time was public safety at risk or the safety of our first responders at risk,” Bladen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.