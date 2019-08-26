Hamiltonban supervisors began their budget discussion and board workshop Thursday with a decision to purchase a new Ford F550 diesel-powered pickup truck.
“It’ll be more fuel efficient with diesel,” said Hamiltonban Roadmaster Ray Herr.
The new truck will be a late-2019 model, with an aluminum bed, solid red color, and heavier duty than the F-350 the supervisors previously discussed.
“It’s just going to be more versatile,” supervisors’ Chairman Ed Deardorff said. “It’s better for hauling cold patch. It’s better for doing little stone jobs. It’s better for hauling brush.”
He note the F-550 will bring the township truck inventory to two mid-size trucks and two big trucks.
The board also briefly talked about road projects to be considered over the next couple years, through the 2022 budget. The list included repaving a section of Old Waynesboro Road and replacement of a culvert on Mount Hope Road at Mountain Lane. Deardorff, who also serves at the township road coordinator, was asked to provide estimated prices for the projects at the supervisor’s Sept. 3 meeting.
The culvert on Mount Hope Road backs up during nearly every rainstorm, Herr said, and would create severe problems during a repeat of the July 2018 event that washed out several portions of Mount Hope and other township roads.
The supervisors also opened the sole sealed bid for the township’s 2005 Ford Explorer. They board will decide at its next business meeting whether to accept the bid or re-advertise.
The board scheduled budget discussion meetings for 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 and 26, and Oct. 2 and 24. The 2020 budget is slated for tentative approval at the board’s Nov. 6 business meeting, with final approval slated for the Dec. 3 business meeting.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Will consider at their next meeting whether to move money left over from the closure of the Orrtanna septic treatment facility from capital reserve into the general fund.
• Noted impending closure of a narrow bridge on Bullfrog Road. The county bridge will close in early September, and remain closed for about a month.
The next supervisors’ meeting is slated for Sept. 3, beginning at 6 p.m., in the township meeting room, 23 Carrolls Tract Road.
