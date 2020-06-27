Park

Oakside Park in Biglerville has reopened its facilities to the public, but advises visitors to observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

 Submitted Photo

Oakside Community Park has fully re-opened its facilities.

Visitors are welcome to enjoy activities using the playground areas, recreational fields, fishpond, walking trail, dog park, and picnic areas, according to a release from the park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.