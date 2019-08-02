Adam Michael is getting used to waking up early and not wearing shorts to work.
After covering high school sports for 13 years, Michael has been promoted to Gettysburg Times assistant editor. He replaces Holly Fletcher, who resigned to work at Easter Seals.
Michael joined the Times in the summer of 2006, shortly after graduating from Penn State University. The Gettysburg native has spent the majority of his career covering local sports for the Times. He briefly worked in news in 2013.
“When Holly submitted her resignation, I was not sure what to do. Five hours later, Adam expressed interest in the position and made me feel a lot better,” said Alex J. Hayes, Times managing editor. “Adam and I have worked side by side for many years and his passion for local journalism is strong. Adam is always thinking about how to improve the product and our connection to the community.”
Michael will be responsible for the Living, Religion, Homes and Arts and Entertainment sections of the newspaper. He will also coordinate the Newspaper in Education Program, which provides copies of the Times to local schools and promotes other educational opportunities.
“Adam and I will also share the responsibility of talking to readers, much like Holly and I did. Adam is also going to help us further our reach on social media because we know that is where a lot of our audience is,” said Hayes. “Even though out Internet presence will grow, we will continue to answer the phone and talk to people in-person.”
Coaches and athletes will still spot Michael on fields and courts as he will be assisting the sports department as time allows.
Will Whisler, a Shippensburg University alum and former Gettysburg Times intern, will take over Michael’s role as a full-time sports reporter.
