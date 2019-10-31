Courthouse to be painted.
Buy Now

The exposed wood on the old section of the Adams County Courthouse will be painted.

 AMY MARCHIANO/Gettysburg Times REPAIRS PLANNED — The exposed wood on the old section of the Adams County Courthouse will be painted.

The top section of the old Adams County Courthouse could look as good as new soon.

The Adams County Commissioners approved an agreement between the county and M & A Coatings, LLC, Washington, Wednesday for the work above the second floor windows to include the painting of exterior exposed wood and metal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.