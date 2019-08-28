Help is needed to cover some $360,000 in pending infrastructure maintenance and repair costs, Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA) Executive Director Jackie Dwyer said Monday.
GARA manages the borough-owned Gettysburg Recreation Park off Long Lane.
GARA’s funding structure can handle its annual operating budget of $198,500, but provides no means to cover capital expenses, Dwyer told the Gettysburg Borough Council during a workshop meeting.
Tax dollars, facilities rentals, and other sources are “just enough to keep the lights on,” but aren’t sufficient to keep the 56-acre park “safe and sustainable,” she said.
Dwyer proposed the borough and Cumberland Township, which are GARA’s two primary funders, hike their annual contributions from $66,000 each to $90,000 each.
For the borough, that would represent an increase from $12.63 to $17.23 per resident, excluding college students, she said. For the township, the rise would be from $10.60 to $14.45 per resident.
Without some action, there’s danger GARA, formed in 2013, is “not going to be around,” she said.
In addition to parking lot repairs estimated at $175,000, Dwyer pointed to issues such as failing roofs, problematic plumbing, paths that need to be sealed or replaced, and buildings that are expensive to heat because they lack insulation.
The council took no action, but council Vice President Jake Schindel said, “this is our infrastructure at the end of the day” and “it’s getting to the point where we’re almost past Band-Aids.”
The infrastructure was already in place when GARA came into existence, said Schindel, who also serves on the GARA Board.
Should GARA in fact disappear, Schindel said the entire cost of running the park would fall back on the borough.
Council member Wesley Heyser said he supported the idea of a capital improvement fund.
An estimated 85,000 people use the park annually, versus a county population of approximately 102,000, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
The council should begin “political conversations” with other entities aimed at creating a “county-wide funding pool” for the park, Gable recommended.
Mount Joy and Freedom townships sometimes contribute to GARA, officials said.
GARA pursues grant opportunities as they arise, though it is limited by being a governmental entity rather than a nonprofit organization, Dwyer said.
