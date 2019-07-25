In 1681, William Penn was granted the charter to Pennsylvania. Three hundred and thirty eight years later, James Fritz, the author of “Historic Architecture of Adams County, Pennsylvania,” continues to uncover new information that animates the lives of those who constructed the foundation of Pennsylvania.
Through analysis of architecture and extensive research, Fritz sheds light on stories historical buildings of Adams County recount to us. The author said he finds himself “passionately compelled” to be an academic steward of these fascinating buildings.
Fritz’s own historical knowledge and voluminous list of sources deliver a comfortable historical context in which the reader can confidently pursue an understanding of Adams County architecture. The study of the influences that shaped the buildings of our town is not limited to only our state or even our country. The religiously flexible environment that William Penn created in Pennsylvania produced a safe haven for the oppressed in a tumultuous time abroad. English architecture became the gold standard.
However, it was the German architecture that was truly embraced in the early residences and dwellings of what is now known as Adams County. Scottish, Irish and Welsh also had an assertive influence here.
“Historic Architecture of Adams County, Pennsylvania” details the historical circumstances that created this multi-national melting pot of construction. The book references and explains things such as the rivalry between the Roman Catholics of Spain and Ireland, and the Protestants of England in order to explicate migrations and give the reader a greater understanding in which to contextualize the diverse architecture around them. The book specifies and expounds upon how what was once wilderness became a fascinating syncretism.
Fritz uses architecture as a means of comprehending the social, religious, economic and political climate of our history. Referencing newly discovered maps, warrants, and petitions, that he includes in his book, he offers a unique and contemporary view into what the world once was. Moving forward in time, Fritz demonstrates how history perpetually builds upon itself by examining the architecture of Gettysburg and the surrounding area during and after the 1863 Civil War battle.
The battle of Gettysburg “disrupted and destroyed many relationships” and altered the culture of the town permanently, Fritz said. “The material culture (of Gettysburg and the surrounding area)… disappeared.”
Textiles were torn for bandages and spare clothes were used to clad soldiers. The buildings still standing in and around the Gettysburg give insights into how the battle impacted the town and what role various historically-relevant places played in the conflict. Manufacturing was curtailed, churches became hospitals and homes became hiding places. The town was scared, confused and forever changed, the buildings however, were unmoved.
Fritz began writing about the historical architecture of Adams County out of passion and “Historic Architecture of Adams County, Pennsylvania” will be his second book on the matter. He believes that long-sighted people are needed to help preserve the magnificent buildings of Adams County and that it is important that we protect the knowledge that they possess and continue to deliver to us. We should all be versed in the beauty, significance, and academic relevancy of our county and its wonderful architecture, he said.
