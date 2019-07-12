and Jim Hale
An HBO crew will be in Gettysburg between July 18 and July 31, Borough Manager Charles Gable said during Monday’s council meeting.
HBO plans to film the pilot of “We’re Here,” a documentary series about LGBTQ people living in small communities, he said.
Lincoln Square and each of the first blocks radiating from it are to be closed to traffic July 30 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Gable said. The purpose is to allow HBO to film large recreational vehicles passing through the square, he said.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation permit required for the closing was still pending, Gable said.
During HBO’s stay, production vehicles are to be based at the Gettysburg Recreation Park off Long Lane, Gable said.
Borough council member Jacob Schindel was contacted by HBO staff and asked if his downtown business, The Ragged Edge Coffee House, could be used for filming.
“When they contacted me, I jumped at the chance,” Schindel said Wednesday.
HBO would likely use the backyard area of his establishment, and potentially shoot inside in case of bad weather, Schindel said.
The documentary will bring welcome publicity to the community, Schindel said.
Referring to last month’s Gettysburg Pride events, Schindel said, “It’s nice to have the promotion of not only that portion of the community, but (also) showing that we are an accepting community (that) has those events going on.”
Shooting is also planned at the Gettysburg Community Theatre, Founding Executive and Artistic Director Chad-Alan Carr wrote in his column in Wednesday’s Gettysburg Times.
“After hearing about Gettysburg Pride that just finished its third year, a producer team from HBO contacted some friends and I about how it was to live here and about showing them around town if they were to visit. Because of that and what they discovered here they have selected Gettysburg as the spot for their pilot of a new documentary series about LGBTQ in small town America. One of their teams will be here in Gettysburg filming later this month. In addition to many filming sites in and around town, their camera crew will be here at GCT and they are very interested in how GCT is helping to develop a new musical,” Carr wrote.
“After two staged readings and a concert in NYC, the new contemporary and very edgy adult musical titled ‘The Naked Truth,’ will have a two week intensive workshop production with the show’s two writers here at Gettysburg Community Theatre this July with an adults only, BYOB, one-night only performance at 7:30 p.m. July 28,” Carr wrote.
The comedy addresses topics including “sexuality, gender identity, and knowing yourself and wearing it proudly,” he wrote.
Attempts to obtain comments from HBO were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.