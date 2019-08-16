A local teen accused of trying to kill a 5-year-old was in Adams County Prison Thursday after being extradited from Virginia.
Cash bail was set at $250,000 for Octavian Perez, 16, during a preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Bowman, according to an online docket.
Perez, who was arrested in southwestern Virginia, waived an extradition hearing in that state, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said Thursday.
The arrest occurred Sunday about noon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A criminal complaint filed Aug. 5 lists Perez as residing at a location in Bonneauville, which has a Gettysburg postal address.
Felony charges against Perez are attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and two counts of strangulation, according to the complaint filed by Pennsylvania Trooper Matthew Hochberg. Perez is also charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, reckless endangerment, and simple assault, according to the complaint.
The victim told investigators Perez smothered her with a pillow, touched her inappropriately, exposed himself, and asked her to touch him Aug. 4, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Hochberg.
The victim said she was unable to hear or walk when she woke up after the incident, according to information in the affidavit.
The victim suffered “visible injuries to her neck,” and had bruise-like markings on her shoulder, face, and head, the affidavit reads. She was examined at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, according to the affidavit.
A relative first contacted police Aug. 5 about 2 a.m., according to the affidavit.
Also Aug. 5 about 2 p.m., a witness told police Perez “appeared distraught” as they traveled to Maryland about noon the previous day, according to the affidavit
Perez told the witness he thought he had killed the girl and he had “consumed alcohol the prior evening and was filled with anger,” it is alleged in the affidavit.
Perez “is being charged as an adult” due to the attempted homicide charge, Sinnett said.
Police originally indicated Perez was sought as a missing person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.