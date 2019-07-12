Visitors to Thirsty Farmer Brew Works have plenty of scenery to take in while enjoying a brew, the rows of climbing hop vines, Adams County’s rolling hills, and the historic Round Barn that sits just across Cashtown Road.
From May through September, weekend visitors can also enjoy the athletic feats of WestWind Diving Dogs.
Situated just behind the brewery, a diving dock and large inflatable pool provide a setting for daring pups to cool off and work on their distance.
Chuck Diehl, under the auspices of North America Diving Dogs (NADD), organizes a handful of competitions at Thirsty Farmer each summer. On weekends when no event is scheduled, the dock is open to all dogs who want to give dock diving a try.
“Some people play golf, I do dock diving,” he said.
Diehl previously hosted dock diving events at a kennel he owned in York. When he sold the kennel, he moved the diving operation to Thirsty Farmer, and now operates as WestWind Diving Dogs solely for his love of dogs and the brewery patrons’ entertainment. People come from Adams County and all over the state to compete in events.
“People often come up and thank us for being there, and people come back for multiple visits,” he said.
There is no limit to the breeds of dog that can dive. Diehl says he’s seen “everything from a chihuahua to a Great Dane” take to the water.
Banners are installed along the length of the pool to measure the distance jumped, and some of these distances are impressive. The longest jump recorded at WestWind thus far is 29 feet, 3 inches, by a Belgian Malinois, Diehl said. However, Whippets, known for their speed and lightness, have been jumping even farther; the current NADD record for dogs 16 inches and greater, measured at the withers, is 35 feet, 3 inches by a Whippet named Slingshot.
Typically, sporting or working lines can jump farther than show lines within the same breed, Diehl said. For example, Golden Retrievers from show lines jump an average of 13 to 16 feet, while Goldens from working lines jump around 20 to 23 feet. Goldens are a common breed at the dock diving weekends, with groups of them often seen milling around waiting for their turn on the dock.
“Most Goldens just want to get off the dock and into the water,” Diehl said.
Some dogs don’t take to the water so easily, racing to the end of the dock and then stopping short just before hitting the water, often eliciting laughter from those gathered to watch.
Another event that competition dogs can enter is called Air Retrieve, in which a bumper is hung a minimum of 6 feet from the end of the dock, Diehl said. Each time a pup successfully grabs or knocks the bumper into the pool, it’s moved another foot away, providing an ongoing challenge.
Diehl and his fiancée, Tara Santangelo, have three dogs of their own, a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, an Akita (the only of its breed to be NADD-ranked), and a Boxer-Staffordshire terrier, who “doesn’t like to get water in his ears,” Diehl said.
NADD hosts events using traveling docks all over the United States, as well as at 70 permanent facilities like Diehl’s at Thirsty Farmer.
For first-timers who want to let their pups give dock diving a try, Diehl suggests bringing a favorite toy, something they’re literally willing to dive for.
“The toy drive is what gets the biggest jump,” he said. “Not all dogs like to jump, but almost all dogs can be taught to enjoy swimming.”
The dock at Thirsty Farmer Brew Works is open noon to 4 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays. The fee is $20 per dog. Owners should be able to produce a rabies vaccination certificate upon request. A full schedule of local dock diving events is available at facebook.com/WestWindDivingDogs or northamericadivingdogs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.