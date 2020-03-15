For some Gettysburg businesses, coronavirus concerns have essentially delayed the onset of tourist season.
“It’s extended our winter,” Tim May said Sunday. He and Rebecca May co-own May’s Avenue Restaurant, 21 Steinwehr Ave.
“Sunday’s usually a very good day for us,” he said, but Sunday’s business was “20 percent, if that, or maybe 15 percent” of a normal day, Tim said.
Business has been down since virus jitters ramped up, he said.
Sidewalks weren’t thronged Sunday on Steinwehr or in downtown Gettysburg, but they weren’t deserted either. Here and there, people walked in the sunshine and entered shops and restaurants.
Nonetheless, if summer is 100 percent, then winter is usually 25 percent, and even that amount has been reduced by as much as half over the past week to 10 days, May said.
Other Steinwehr businesspeople have told him their trade is down as well, he said.
May has trimmed staffing levels and inventory, and is thinking about reducing what is normally a “pretty versatile” menu, he said. Customers will “hopefully” understand and stick with the restaurant during a slow period, he said.
May invited the public to “come in and enjoy dinner. We’re taking safety measures to ensure everything is prepared as it should be.”
Also taking safety measures is the Mason Dixon Distillery, which serves food and drink at 331 E. Water St., Gettysburg.
Seating has been reduced to move tables farther apart, condiments have been removed from tables so they can be sanitized and provided on request, and pens for signing credit card slips are being sanitized too, according to a post on the Mason Dixon Facebook page.
A humidifier has been added to create conditions unfavorable to the spread of viruses, and supplies are on order to allow the transformation of distillery waste into alcohol hand sanitizer, according to the page.
Appropriate measures “have been on my radar since the beginning of the year and I have been making plans for it. Now it’s simply executing those plans,” according to the Mason Dixon page.
Similarly, “twice a day, I’m spraying everything down with disinfectant spray,” said an employee at the A Lit’le Irish, Too shop at 9 Chambersburg St. in downtown Gettysburg.
Tonia O’Donnell said Sunday she has supplies of gloves and sanitizing wipes and is paying special attention to the shop’s door, counter, display trays for rings, and other surfaces likely to be touched.
“Common sense precautions” make sense, she said, but she urged people not to risk making everything worse by panicking.
“Be cautious, but don’t overact,” O’Donnell said, urging everyone to use
As for the shop, which offers a wide range of Irish-themed gifts and collectibles, the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day provided “a steady stream” of customers Saturday, O’Donnell said.
“There’s always those that won’t be held back,” she said.
Another Lit’le Irish employee put a more personal spin on fears related to the coronavirus.
Hailey Snyder said she is in good health, but has asthma and is dealing with the onset of springtime allergies.
At another local business, she said a man “accused me of having the virus” and of putting others at risk through “virus contamination.”
The man seemed to be half-joking, trying to make it seem like he wasn’t serious, “but it sounded like he was,” she said.
