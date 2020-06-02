Opening, flattening and scanning thousands of mail-in ballots delayed election results Tuesday evening, Adams County Manager Steve Nevada said.
The county was not allowed to open any of the mail-in ballots it received until Tuesday morning, Nevada said. They had to be flattened before being sent through the scanner, he added.
At 10:30 p.m., the county had opened approximately 7,000 of 10,000 received ballots, Nevada said. The staff planned to return in the morning to finish them Wednesday. Nevada said the county sent out about 13,000 mail-in ballots.
As of 10:30 p.m., voter turnout was at 30.58 percent, according to unofficial tabulations. Breakdown by party was 29.20 percent of Democrats and 31.30 percent of Republicans voted. The total vote count was 17,423 with 5,678 from Democrats and 11,745 from Republicans. Total registered number of voters, according to county records, are 19,446 Democrats and 37,525 Republicans.
County employees worked on the mail-in ballots all day Tuesday. The crew will return to the courthouse Wednesday with a goal of finishing the count by Wednesday evening.
Previously, absentee ballots were only available to people who were going to be out of town or physically unable to get to their polling place, Angie Crouse, county director of elections and voter registration, said. Anyone can vote by mail now due to the changes made by Act 77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.