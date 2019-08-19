Members of Fairfield BSA Troop 76 visited the recent Hamiltonban Joint Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, presenting an offer they suggested could help both organizations.
“We would like to offer you a project that you might not have thought of,” Scoutmaster Douglas Laptook said. “It’s kind of a symbiotic relationship.”
The Scouts would help maintain the park, including installation of a small flower garden honoring one Scout’s grandmother, and the park would not charge the troop rent to use the pavilion for at least some of its meetings.
“My mother loved this park,” Laptook said. “We would like to put in a bench to honor my mother.”
Laptook’s grandson, Ethan Collins, would oversee the bench installation as part of his Eagle Scout project. The installation of stone and flowers would be the final portion toward Collins attaining Eagle status.
Township Grant Coordinator Coleen Reamer suggested placing the garden and bench in the southeast corner of the park, in a “crescent turn” of the perimeter walkway, in an area where interpretive panels are planned to explain the park’s place in Adams County.
She noted Laptook’s mother had played a significant role in the area.
“She and (Fairfield resident) Dave were the ones that started … Pippinfest,” Laptook said.
Commission member John Strahler noted the commission had been trying to find a group to build a need bridge over the outflow of the infiltration pond, but Laptook said that likely would not be a suitable project for the Scouts. He said the group had attempted a similar project for another agency and met with objections from insurance companies.
Reamer suggested the Scouts might build a rain garden near the park’s Bullfrog Road entrance, an idea backed by other commission members.
Commission Chairman Terry Scripture offered a motion to have the Scouts create either a rain garden or the originally offered flower garden.
“We’ve wanted Scouts here for a long time,” she said.
After discussion, the commission agreed to approve the Scouts’ request to use the park pavilion for an Aug.25 meeting, and to “recommend to the board (of supervisors) if they are a local not-for-profit, we would waive the fee.” The waiver would, by definition, include the Scout troop as well as other local organizations.
In other business, Reamer said interpretive panels are nearing design completion. When display proofs are approved, the panels, with required mounting posts and equipment, would be delivered within a week. The panels will be 30-by-48-inches, matte finished from Pannier Graphics, of Gibsonia.
